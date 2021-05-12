Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) declared a dividend on Monday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ELCO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 127 ($1.66). 70,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.44. Eleco has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.40 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £105.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56.

In other news, insider Kevin Craig purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £32,400 ($42,330.81).

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

