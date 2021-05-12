Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $138.85. 203,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,283. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.