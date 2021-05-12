Electronic Arts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 51,305 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 560% compared to the average daily volume of 7,773 call options.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The game software company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.79). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

