Electrum Dark Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $13,208.59 and approximately $123.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00084974 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

