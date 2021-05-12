Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.9% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 156,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 23,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.27. 80,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.10 and a 200-day moving average of $347.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,407 shares of company stock valued at $56,280,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

