Elite Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.44. 518,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.10 and a 200 day moving average of $279.46. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

