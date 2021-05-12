Ellevest Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 220.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 270,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $276,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.