Ellevest Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $295,450,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,081,000 after buying an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

