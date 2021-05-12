Elrond (EGLD) One Day Volume Tops $99.48 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $174.41 or 0.00320317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $99.48 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00070865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 312.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,692,555 coins and its circulating supply is 17,444,831 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

