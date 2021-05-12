ELYSIA Market Capitalization Achieves $42.96 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $42.96 million and $6.03 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00085382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.00 or 0.00944784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00110546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00063131 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,021,222 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars.

