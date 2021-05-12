Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 475.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.