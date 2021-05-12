Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

EMR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 57,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $96.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

