Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Employers worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $18,132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

