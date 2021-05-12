Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 53.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

ENB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. 63,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,718. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

