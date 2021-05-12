Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enbridge traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 72576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.