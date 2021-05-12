Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

NYSE EXK traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 2,891,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,060. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $956.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

