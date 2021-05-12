Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 110.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

