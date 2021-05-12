Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

