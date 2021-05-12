Enigma 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.68 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $4.68 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00726916 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005670 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00018399 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.11 or 0.02159010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

