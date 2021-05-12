Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $2.29 on Top Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $323.16 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00004144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00084238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $580.84 or 0.01052866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00070367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.57 or 0.10257054 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

