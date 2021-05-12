EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries makes up about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NPO traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $96.16.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

