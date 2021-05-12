Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.84

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 98042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

