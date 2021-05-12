Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envela in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Shares of ELA stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.10. Envela has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Envela by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Envela by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

