Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.785 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Enviva Partners has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 312.0%.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,460. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

