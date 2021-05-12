EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $510.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $467.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $454.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.