EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 976 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 0.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,373,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.90. 53,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,899. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,619.79 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403,765 shares of company stock worth $122,000,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

