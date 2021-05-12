Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Reduced by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.90. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

