Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Redfin Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

RDFN stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

