Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $358,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.