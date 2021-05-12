ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0253 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $694,139.84 and approximately $74,746.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,766,645 coins and its circulating supply is 27,487,311 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

