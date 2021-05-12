Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 6%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) shares were down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.47). Approximately 1,407,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,277,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.55 ($0.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Esken alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.