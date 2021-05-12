Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

