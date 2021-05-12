Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-$536 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.35 million.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.87.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

