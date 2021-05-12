Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

