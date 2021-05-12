Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Evaxion Biotech A/S to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVAX opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

