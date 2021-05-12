Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.30.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

