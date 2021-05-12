Everest (ID) Price Tops $0.69

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $80.71 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $309.27 or 0.00564789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00071363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00249329 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.78 or 0.01124552 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

