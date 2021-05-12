EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham Sells 2,573 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EverQuote stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

