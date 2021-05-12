Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVVTY shares. DNB Markets cut Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.06. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

