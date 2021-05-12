Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $32.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

