Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EVT opened at €34.14 ($40.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. Evotec has a 12-month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 853.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.85.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

