Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $170.00 at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.80.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.38. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.