Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. Exagen updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Get Exagen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.