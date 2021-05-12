Exane Derivatives Has $252,000 Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Vonage were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -129.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

