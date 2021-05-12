Exane Derivatives Invests $208,000 in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,681 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

