Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,019 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Avantor were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,988 shares of company stock worth $4,175,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

