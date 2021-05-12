Exane Derivatives Raises Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Black Knight by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

