Exane Derivatives Raises Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 26,945.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,351,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,877,000 after buying an additional 198,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.