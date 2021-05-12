Exane Derivatives Sells 4,975 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

