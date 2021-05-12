Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $568,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

XOM opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

